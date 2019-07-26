Redskins QB Situation: Rough Day 2 overall but signs of growth for Haskins

As the Redskins have an honest-to-goodness quarterback battle raging at training camp, each day of practice there will be an updated post on what passer won the day.

RICHMOND - Friday's practice wasn't quite "hide your eyes" bad for the offense, but it wasn't pretty either. None of the quarterbacks looked particularly great, and at times, rookie Dwayne Haskins struggled.

The best part though, and what should be encouraging for Redskins fans, is the rookie rebounded strong. During one particularly rough patch in 7-on-7 drills, Haskins missed three straight passes. After an obvious misunderstanding with an errant pass to Josh Doctson that went inside when the wideout curled outside, head coach Jay Gruden pulled his QB over for a chat. From the sideline, the conversation looked like some football mechanics followed up with some encouragement.

He explained what happened during the conversation after practice: "I was trying to figure out timing and where the receivers were going to be. We run a lot of option routes where the receiver picks where he wants to be. I'm ready to throw and he's not ready to break and just trying to figure out the timing. It [the play] was 'X and Z swirl' with Josh [Doctson]. I was early on my drop – I threw it early – and he wasn't ready to break out. If I would've taken an extra hitch, I would've hit him right in his chest, so I'm trying to figure stuff out like that."

After that rep and talking with the coach, Haskins found fellow rookie, and his Ohio State teammate, Terry McLaurin for a nice gain over the middle. Haskins had a few more completions after that too.

All in all, Haskins wasn't impressive on Friday, but he did show some growth and a clear willingness to learn. If Redskins fans need one thing to be quite happy about with Haskins it's his attitude. He's eager to improve without much if any pretense of ego or entitlement. Speaking with one Redskins coach as the team exited the practice field, the line that stuck out, "he doesn't get it now, but he's working on it, and when it comes it will be real good."

Beyond that with Haskins, he has all the physical tools and is plenty smart. Figuring out the route concepts, protections and cadences will come. The physical tools are the hard part.

The other side of this coin, however, is that Haskins does not look ready to start for the Redskins. While Case Keenum and Colt McCoy might not be world-beaters, both look like better options than the rookie at this point.

The left side of the offensive line was a sieve on Friday, with rookie Wes Martin getting pushed off the line and any player at left tackle unable to slow their counterpart on defense. This team sorely misses Trent Williams, but at some point, the quarterbacks need to deal with the current Williams-less reality.

McCoy made more good throws than Keenum, but McCoy also had an interception. Josh Norman has been on fire to start training camp, and that continued on Friday.

For now, the battle appears to be Keenum and McCoy for Week 1. If things start to click for Haskins, he will re-enter that debate.

Day 2 Projected QB Depth Chart

Case Keenum

Colt McCoy

Dwayne Haskins



