Redskins QB Situation: Is it the quarterback or the offensive line to blame?

As the Redskins have an honest-to-goodness quarterback battle raging at training camp, each day of practice there will be an updated post on what passer won the day.

RICHMOND - The quarterbacks weren't very good on Saturday, but they barely had a chance either.



With a big crowd for Redskins fan appreciation day the scene was set for a fun day, but the offense puttered about and didn't give the Burgundy and Gold clad faithful much of a reason to cheer.



Whether it was the QBs - Colt McCoy, Case Keenum and Dwayne Haskins - or the offensive line to blame is a matter of interpretation. It's a bit of a chicken and egg situation. The quarterbacks weren't accurate, but barely had time to throw. Maybe if they had more time, the throws would have been more accurate.



Like it has been for some time, things seemed most settled with McCoy behind center. And the Redskins did seem to find some level of success with their play-action game.



Washington plays its first preseason game Thursday night in Cleveland. Jay Gruden said he will pick his starter on Tuesday.



Saturday's practice didn't make that decision much easier.





















Day 8 QB Performance:

With poor performances all around, there are no distinctions in the rankings today.

