Redskins QB Situation: Day 3 features first padded practice, no Colt McCoy

As the Redskins have an honest-to-goodness quarterback battle raging at training camp, each day of practice there will be an updated post on what passer won the day.

RICHMOND -- That Colt McCoy missed Saturday's practice with a scheduled day off makes for the big headline, but the reality remains he didn't miss much.

Jay Gruden had his team in pads for the first time in camp and the run game was heavily featured. Of the reps put in with full 11-on-11 action, at least two-thirds of the snaps were handoffs. It made sense to as the Redskins are working to figure out the left side of their offensive line. Rookie Wes Martin has been uneven so far at left guard, and the hole at left tackle in the absence of Trent Williams is massive.

Adrian Peterson and Derrius Guice got much more work than Case Keenum or Dwayne Haskins, but of the quarterbacks that played, neither looked particularly good.

At one point, Keenum threw consecutive interceptions to Quinton Dunbar. Back to back.

Haskins had one play where he would have been sacked if the defensive line was allowed to hit the QB, but he waggled away only to throw an ugly looking INT.

With McCoy out, seldom used QB Josh Woodrum even got some action working with the third- and fourth-string.

It really wasn't a memorable day for any of the passers, and odds are Gruden knew the heavy run day was coming when he gave McCoy the day off. Keep in mind McCoy is still dealing with a leg injury sustained last December.

Day 3 Projected AB Depth Chart

Case Keenum

Dwayne Haskins

Josh Woodrum



Day 1 QB Situation: Keenum, McCoy, Haskins

Day 2 QB Situation: Keenum, McCoy, Haskins









