Redskins QB Situation: Colt McCoy lands on top of first depth chart

RICHMOND - The Redskins posted their first unofficial depth chart on Sunday and Colt McCoy landed at the top of the quarterback list. Veteran Case Keenum found his name in the backup role and rookie Dwayne Haskins will be the third-string QB.



For those watching the team's practices during training camp, the depth chart isn't particularly surprising. McCoy has the best command of head coach Jay Gruden's offense, and he should considering he's been in the system for five years. The organization traded for Keenum earlier this year and Haskins is a rookie.



Preseason depth charts are far from gospel either, particularly as they relate to what will happen in the regular season. Presuming McCoy starts Thursday in Cleveland does not mean to presume McCoy will start Week 1 in Philadelphia.



The truth is this has become a two-man race to start at QB between McCoy and Keenum. Haskins just doesn't look ready yet, and the team needs to be mindful of his long-term development. That means not rushing the 15th overall pick into the action.



For now, Keenum gets the backup job because the offense runs better with McCoy calling the shots. If Keenum can close the gap in understanding the complexities and nuances of Gruden's offense, he could potentially win the job.



In practices, McCoy seems to hit the most big plays but is also prone to turnovers. That's on top of clearly being the best of the three at navigating the line of scrimmage and run checks necessary to operate in live game situations.





















"All three of them have shown flashes of being really good and really productive and all three have shown flashes of, 'Hey, we've got to get better,'" Gruden said Sunday

It might not be Colt's job to lose, but if nobody wins it outright, Colt will be the starter. That's what's been on display so far in Richmond, and that's how it looks like it will start in Cleveland.



Philadelphia could be a different story.





