Redskins QB Josh Johnson Replaces Mark Sanchez, Throws First Pass Since 2011

The Redskins quarterback situation has deteriorated over the past four weeks, beginning with Alex Smith's broken tibia and fibula on Nov. 18. Backup QB Colt McCoy fractured his fibula two weeks later, ending his season. And against the Giants on Sunday, Washington resorted to their third and fourth quarterbacks of the season.

Former Jets signal caller Mark Sanchez earned the start, and while he avoided the injury bug, he also avoided the end zone, going 6-for-14 for 38 yards and two interceptions.

Sanchez was replaced in the second half by Josh Johnson, who was signed by the Redskins on Wednesday. Johnson last threw a pass in 2011, going 0–5 as a starter in six seasons.

Johnson managed to find the end zone, scoring both on the ground and through the air. He ended the afternoon 11-for-16 for 195 yards and one touchdown, adding 45 yards rushing.

Washington lost its fourth-straight game on Sunday, falling to 6–7.