Last year on October 6, Dwayne Haskins and the Washington Redskins suffered a 33-7 loss to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. Still, it's a day Haskins will forever look back on fondly.

After the game, Brady took some time to chat with several Redskins players, including Haskins. The two enjoyed a nice back-and-forth about their rival alma maters (Michigan and Ohio State), and Haskins let Brady know he appreciated the gesture.

The exchange clearly has stuck with Haskins, as the 23-year-old has a mural of it at his house.

Download the MyTeams app for the latest Patriots news and analysis

Check it out below:

.@dh_simba7 has a mural of him and @TomBrady in his house 🎨 pic.twitter.com/3sy5cGi7x0 — Sunday Night Football (@SNFonNBC) May 3, 2020

Pretty awesome.

Haskins won't have the chance to replicate the photo this year as the Redskins don't have Brady's new team on their schedule. The 42-year-old QB signed a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency.

Redskins QB Dwayne Haskins has mural of him and Tom Brady in his house originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston