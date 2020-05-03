Redskins QB Dwayne Haskins has mural of him and Tom Brady in his house

Justin Leger
Last year on October 6, Dwayne Haskins and the Washington Redskins suffered a 33-7 loss to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. Still, it's a day Haskins will forever look back on fondly.

After the game, Brady took some time to chat with several Redskins players, including Haskins. The two enjoyed a nice back-and-forth about their rival alma maters (Michigan and Ohio State), and Haskins let Brady know he appreciated the gesture.

The exchange clearly has stuck with Haskins, as the 23-year-old has a mural of it at his house.

Haskins won't have the chance to replicate the photo this year as the Redskins don't have Brady's new team on their schedule. The 42-year-old QB signed a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency.

