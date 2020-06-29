Redskins QB Dwayne Haskins likes the look of Cam Newton in a Patriots uniform

Thanks to social media and photoshop, which allows talented graphic designers to make super realistic jersey swaps, fans typically don't have to wait long to see what their new signees and draft picks look like in their respective new team colors.

Former longtime Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the New England Patriots, ending his three-plus month spell as a free agent. Just minutes after terms of the deal were released, ESPN tweeted out a picture of Newton in his new Patriots uniform.

The look of Newton in Patriots gear caught the eye of Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who tweeted his liking of how the 31-year-old quarterback looks in the New England blue, red and silver.

Yeah this that 🔥 https://t.co/y2iIh2pcNX — Dwayne Haskins, Jr (@dh_simba7) June 29, 2020

In the design, Newton was pictured doing his signature 'Superman' pose, one he does after every touchdown he scores. To Haskins' credit, Newton does look quite natural in a Patriots uniform.

The Redskins second-year quarterback also might be slightly relieved that Newton will not be reuniting with his former head coach in Ron Rivera, who just so happens to be Haskins' boss now in Washington after taking over as the team's head coach this past January.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE REDSKINS TALK PODCAST

Both Rivera and Newton have a great relationship with one another, one that stems back nearly a decade. Rivera was hired as the head coach of the Panthers in 2011, and just a few months later, he drafted Newton with the No. 1 overall pick.

The two spent nearly nine seasons together with the Panthers and had plenty of success along the way. The duo won four NFC South titles during their tenure together, peaking in 2015 with a 15-1 record and a Super Bowl appearance. Newton earned league MVP honors that same season.

Story continues

RELATED: CAM NEWTON LOOKS FULLY HEALTHY IN LATEST INSTAGRAM POST

Since Rivera took over as the Redskins head coach, he was asked several times if signing Newton was a possibility. After all, Haskins had plenty of struggles as a rookie, and with a new regime in charge, there was no guarantee the second-year passer would be Rivera's guy in 2020.

While Rivera never downright denied that signing Newton was a possibility (he even said he would "never bet against" a healthy Newton), the head coach stuck to his word that the Redskins' starting QB job in 2020 belongs to Haskins.

Haskins has put together a tremendous offseason despite the pandemic preventing the team from holding in-person offseason activities. The recently turned 23-year-old has completely transformed his body this offseason and earned plenty of praise from Rivera as well as offensive coordinator Scott Turner and many of his teammates, too.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO SPORTS UNCOVERED

Stay connected to the Redskins with the MyTeams app. Click here to download for comprehensive coverage of your teams.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS:

Redskins QB Dwayne Haskins likes the look of Cam Newton in a Patriots uniform originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington