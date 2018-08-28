Redskins QB Colt McCoy's injured thumb should be OK for season-opener

Redskins quarterback Colt McCoy is not likely to dress for Thursday's preseason finale against the Ravens. But there is nothing to be concerned about, at least not right now.

The Redskins backup quarterback suffered an injury to his right (throwing hand) thumb during the Redskins' Week 2 preseason victory over the Jets. He was out of practice for a couple of days and then he went to see a specialist, according to Jay Gruden.

"Colt's fine, he went to get his thumb checked out, and he's got a sprain," said Gruden. "He should be OK."

When he was asked if McCoy would be in his usual spot as the backup quarterback against the Cardinals, Gruden said, "Yeah that's the plan for sure."

The Redskins signed quarterback Connor Jessup to back up Kevin Hogan for the fourth preseason game. They had planned to have McCoy fill that duty but with Jessup now available they will make sure that the thumb has time to get right before they start to prepare for the Cardinals next week.

A lot of Redskins who are on the roster bubble had a stake in McCoy's health. If there was doubt about his availability for Arizona they probably would have had to keep Hogan on the roster to e the backup QB. That would have cost another player his spot, at least temporarily.

