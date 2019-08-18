Redskins QB Colt McCoy’s status still uncertain as he misses practice again

Redskins quarterback Colt McCoy again did not participate in practice on Sunday and his status for the start of the regular season remains unclear, according to coach Jay Gruden.

McCoy, in a quarterback competition with Case Keenum and Dwayne Haskins, has yet to play in a preseason game. He remained confident that his recovery from a broken right leg last Dec. 4 is on track despite setbacks during the offseason and a recurrence of pain during training camp.

"Sooner rather than later," McCoy told reporters in the locker room after practice when asked his assessment of a return.

But that might be wishful thinking. McCoy admitted he went to see renowned foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson while the Redskins were in Richmond for training camp. There is no sign he's about to return to practice this week before a Thursday preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons.

"It might not be the end of camp, it might be two or three weeks into the season," Gruden said. "We don't know yet. Like I said, there's no timetable for him until he feels like he's 100 percent to push off that leg. Until that time comes, he's going to be rehabbing."

Gruden admitted surprise that the broken leg hasn't healed completely almost months after McCoy went down in a game against the Philadelphia Eagles, but cast no blame on the training or medical staff and called it "a fluke-type thing."

Gruden said that McCoy did not re-aggravate the injury at all during training camp in Richmond. It's the same injury he's been trying to heal from for months. He also wasn't ready to say if the Redskins would pursue another quarterback.

That can wait until after the third preseason game and when they have a better idea of McCoy's status and whether they absolutely need one on the roster. For now, Gruden believes McCoy is on a path to return. It shouldn't be too long. Maybe. But when, exactly, has left everyone frustrated.

