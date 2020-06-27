Redskins wide receiver Emanuel Hall suffered a torn Achilles last month while training and seems likely to miss the full 2020 season. The news came via Hall's verified Instagram page.

Washington signed Hall to their practice squad last December after he previously had stints with the Bears and Bucs, and the 6-foot-3, 200 lb. wideout would have had a chance at a roster spot this fall. Each of the last two seasons one undrafted receiver made the Redskins final 53-man roster, and with a new coaching staff and more questions than answers about depth at wideout, an opportunity was there.

Hall had an impressive college career at the University of Missouri, where he went for more than 1,600 yards and 14 touchdowns over his last two seasons. A deep threat with burner speed, Hall ran a 4.39 40-yard dash at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine and averaged nearly 25 yards-per-catch in 2017 at Mizzou.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO SPORTS UNCOVERED

While there has been no official announcement about Hall's injury from the organization, an Achilles tear usually requires at least a year to recover. And considering the injury happened away from the Redskins facility due to the Coronavirus shutdown, it's unknown what will happen next.

Story continues

Stay connected to the Redskins with the MyTeams app. Click here to download for comprehensive coverage of your teams.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS:

Redskins practice squad WR suffers torn Achilles, likely to miss 2020 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington