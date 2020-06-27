Redskins practice squad WR suffers torn Achilles, likely to miss 2020 season
Redskins wide receiver Emanuel Hall suffered a torn Achilles last month while training and seems likely to miss the full 2020 season. The news came via Hall's verified Instagram page.
Washington signed Hall to their practice squad last December after he previously had stints with the Bears and Bucs, and the 6-foot-3, 200 lb. wideout would have had a chance at a roster spot this fall. Each of the last two seasons one undrafted receiver made the Redskins final 53-man roster, and with a new coaching staff and more questions than answers about depth at wideout, an opportunity was there.
So for those that don't know, about a month ago while running routes and getting ready for training camp, I tore my Achilles. I have never second guessed what I want for my life. I fell in love with this game at 7 years old and have been obsessed every since. One thing I have learned in the past 2 years is that perception is everything. If you have your mind right, it will always take your life from point A to point B. Even though this is a major setback I'm going to bounce back. I'm determined. I want to thank all the people who have supported my career ever since I stepped on the field. Just know I'm working. #HTTR
Hall had an impressive college career at the University of Missouri, where he went for more than 1,600 yards and 14 touchdowns over his last two seasons. A deep threat with burner speed, Hall ran a 4.39 40-yard dash at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine and averaged nearly 25 yards-per-catch in 2017 at Mizzou.
While there has been no official announcement about Hall's injury from the organization, an Achilles tear usually requires at least a year to recover. And considering the injury happened away from the Redskins facility due to the Coronavirus shutdown, it's unknown what will happen next.
