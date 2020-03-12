Redskins postpone 2 events in wake of coronavirus concerns

The Redskins postponed two events on Thursday as fears of the spread of coronavirus throughout the DMV continued.

Redskins head coach Ron Rivera was scheduled to hold a joint press conference with City of Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney on Thursday morning, and that has been postponed with no new date yet set. Rivera was also slated to speak with a select group of Redskins ticket holders on Thursday evening at FedEx Field and that event has been postponed.

Both moves make sense as the United States comes to grips with the growing threat of the coronavirus. The NBA has suspended its season after a player tested positive for the virus and the NCAA announced that their college basketball tournaments will be played without fans in attendance.

In a letter to members of the ticket group slated to meet with Rivera the coach explained of the postponement: "As excited as I am to meet you all, the health and safety of everyone involved is our top priority."

Unlike the NBA, NHL and MLB, there are no NFL games scheduled until September. The league will have a decision to make around the annual NFL Draft, this year scheduled to be held in Las Vegas and a popular event open to the public. Estimated crowds prior to the Coronavirus outbreak easily would be north of 100,000 people. It's unknown at this time what the league will do. The draft is scheduled to begin April 23rd.

Update: The Redskins announced Thursday that due to health and travel concerns surrounding the virus, the team has informed all coaches and scouts to suspend all travel until further notice.

Statement from Owner Dan Snyder: Due to health and travel concerns surrounding COVID-19 #Redskins have informed all coaches and scouts to suspend all travel until further notice. pic.twitter.com/BOMPbNbdZl — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) March 12, 2020

