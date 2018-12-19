When do the Redskins play the Titans? Date, Time, TV Channel, How to watch originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

On their 4th quarterback of the 2018 season, through every injury, somehow, some way, the Redskins are still in the hunt for the postseason. That hunt continues in Nashville this weekend as the Redskins visit the Tennessee Titans.

Their matchup will take place slightly earlier, as this is one of Week 16's Saturday games. Kickoff is set for Saturday afternoon, so be sure to set an alarm to remind yourselves so you don't miss out.

The Redskins are coming off a last-second road victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, which snapped a four-game losing streak.

The Titans are on a streak of their own, having won three consecutive games. They've alternated mini streaks all season long, winning three, then losing three, then winning two, then losing two, and most recently winning three.

Tennessee is also fighting for its playoff life, as they share the same 8-6 record with the Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts in the fight for the AFC's 6-seed. The Titans are currently on the outside looking in thanks to tiebreakers.

Both teams are coming off wins in Week 15, and both need to keep winning in Week 16 to stay alive.

Here is everything you need to know about Redskins at Titans in Week 16.

When do the Redskins play the Titans?

The Redskins at Titans game takes place in Week 16 on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET.

What channel is Redskins at Titans on?

You can watch the Redskins at Titans game on NFL Network at 4:30 p.m. ET. Coverage begins on NBC Sports Washington at 2:30 p.m. ET. (Channel Finder)

How can I watch Redskins at Titans live stream online?

The Redskins at Titans game can be streamed on

How can I listen to Redskins at Titans on the radio?

You can listen to the Redskins at Titans game in Week 16 on the Redskins Radio Network.

What are the betting odds for Redskins at Titans?

The opening line has the Redskins as 10-point underdogs against the Titans, and the Over/Under is 37, according to OddsShark.

Where is Redskins at Titans being played?

Redskins at Titans will take place at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN.

What will the weather be like for Redskins at Titans in Week 16?

The weather forecast for Redskins at Titans is a high of 50 degrees, mildly sunny.

Redskins at Titans TV Schedule:

2:30 PM: Redskins Kickoff Live (MyTeams App)

4:30 PM: Redskins at Titans (NFL Network

7:30 PM: Redskins Postgame Live (MyTeams App)

8:30 PM: Redskins Overtime Live (MyTeams App)







Redskins 2018 Schedule/Results:

Week 1: Sun., 9/9, @ Arizona Cardinals (24-6, W)

Week 2: Sun, 9/16, vs. Indianapolis Colts (21-9, L)

Week 3: Sun., 9/23, vs. Green Bay Packers (31-17, W)

Week 4: BYE

Week 5: Mon., 10/8, @ New Orleans Saints, (43-19, L)

Week 6: Sun., 10/14, vs. Carolina Panthers, 1:00 p.m. (23-17, W)

Week 7: Sun., 10/21, vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. (20-17, W)

Week 8: Sun. 10/28, @ New York Giants, 1:00 p.m. (20-13, W)

Week 9: Sun., 11/4, vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 p.m. (38-14, L)

Week 10: Sun. 11/11, @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 p.m. (16-3 W)

Week 11: Sun., 11/18, vs. Houston Texans, 1:00 p.m. (23-21 L)

Week 12: Thu., 11/22, @ Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. (31-23 L)

Week 13: Mon., 12/3, @ Philadelphia Eagles, 8:15 (28-13 L)

Week 14: Sun., 12/9, vs. New York Giants, 1:00 p.m. (40-16, L)

Week 15: Sun., 12/16, @ Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 p.m. (16-13, W)

Week 16: Sat., 12/22, @ Tennessee Titans, 4:30 p.m. (NFL Network)

Week 17: Sun., 12/30, vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1:00 p.m. (FOX)