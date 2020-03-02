Redskins plan to use franchise tag on guard Brandon Scherff, per report

Soon-to-be free agent guard Brandon Scherff will remain in Washington for at least one more season.

The Redskins plan to use the franchise tag on Scherff, according to ESPN's Jenna Laine. The move will keep Scherff under contract with the Burgundy and Gold through next season.

Scherff has spent his entire career thus far in Washington after the Redskins selected him fifth overall in the 2015 NFL Draft. He's ascended into one of the best guards in the NFL, earning three Pro Bowl honors in five seasons.

Head coach Ron Rivera joined the Redskins Talk podcast this past week at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis and said the team intended to keep Scherff.

"Well the plan is to continue to work with his agent and see what we can get worked out, more so than anything else," Rivera said. "But Brandon, most certainly, is somebody that we really believe is a big part of our offensive line and we'll see how things work out."

Based on Rivera's comments, the tag seemed to be the likely resolution if both sides could not work out a long-term deal. The Redskins have until March 12 to officially franchise tag the 28-year-old. Washington would then have until July 15 to work out a long-term extension.

Should Scherff have hit free agency, the guard was expected to command top-of-the-market money. Scherff reportedly turned down an extension last season that would have paid him an excess of $13 million annually but told NBC Sports Washington he wanted to remain with the Redskins for the rest of his career.

