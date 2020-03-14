Redskins place franchise tag on Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff

The Redskins have placed the franchise tag on right guard Brandon Scherff, the team announced on Saturday.

The news comes just two days before the deadline to use the tag. The tag expires at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, March 16, and the move almost guarantees Scherff will play in Washington at least for the 2020 season.

The tag comes with a one-year, $16 million guaranteed salary but the Redskins and Scherff are allowed to continue working towards a long-term contract until mid-July. If no deal is reached by then Scherff, 28, will play on the one-year contract.

Redskins head coach Ron Rivera said keeping Scherff was a priority and is hopeful the team can work out something that gives both the player and the organization stability.

Sources have told NBC Sports Washington that Scherff, the fifth overall pick in 2015, would prefer to get a long-term deal done rather than play on the tag. He has made three Pro Bowls in five seasons in Washington, though injuries have limited Scherff in each of the last three seasons.

Scherff has started 65 games during his time with Washington, including 11 in 2019 when he allowed just one-and-a-half sacks and was voted to the Pro Bowl.

