The Washington Redskins announced on Saturday that they've placed the franchise tag on three-time Pro Bowl guard, Brandon Scherff.

#Redskins have placed franchise tag on Guard Brandon Scherff — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) March 14, 2020

Scherff was arguably the top offensive lineman headed for free agency and would have ranked high on the Chicago Bears wish list had he been given the chance to test the open market.

The Bears' search for a starting guard still has several viable free-agent options even with Scherff off the market. Joe Thuney (Patriots) and Graham Glassgow (Lions) would each represent marked upgrades from Rashaad Coward and provide the Bears with a quality starter that's just entering his prime.

If the Bears want a player like Thuney, they better be ready to pay up. His average annual salary is expected to be around $13.9 million, per Spotrac, which would instantly make him Chicago's highest-paid offensive lineman. Glassgow should cost less than that and his experience playing in the NFC North is a plus.

The Bears will have some quality guard prospects available in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft as well, so the loss of Scherff to the franchise tag doesn't mean Chicago can't get better (much better) along the interior of the offensive line over the next few weeks.

Redskins place franchise tag on potential Bears target Brandon Scherff originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago