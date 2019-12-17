Redskins place Brandon Scherff, others on season-ending injured reserve

The injury bug just keeps biting for the Redskins.

Washington placed three key contributors -- guard Brandon Scherff, wide receiver Trey Quinn, and cornerback Jimmy Moreland -- on injured reserve on Tuesday, the team announced. Their seasons are over.

Scherff, Quinn, and Moreland join an already long IR list that includes running back Derrius Guice, Ryan Kerrigan, Jordan Reed, and Vernon Davis. The Redskins have now placed 20 players on IR in 2019.

Scherff was inactive this past Sunday after injuring his elbow and shoulder the week prior. The two-time Pro Bowler is in the final year of his rookie contract and set to hit free agency this offseason. Scherff remains a candidate for the franchise tag if the Redskins are unable to reach a long-term deal with the guard.

Quinn has been sidelined since Washington's Week 14 victory over the Panthers after suffering a concussion on a brutal, helmet-to-helmet collision with Carolina's DeAndrew White. The second-year wide receiver was expected to have a large role in the offense this season as the team's primary slot receiver, but significantly underperformed and was outplayed by undrafted rookie Steven Sims at times. 2020 will be a crucial year for Quinn.

Rookie Jimmy Moreland became a name to watch during the offseason and training camp, as he was well-regarded for his coverage skills and a knack for finding the ball. Moreland started five games for Washington in 2019 while appearing in 14 games. While he has yet to record his first-career interception, he showed some flashes of potential with growing pains as well.

In the corresponding roster moves, Washington signed defensive back Coty Sensabaugh and defensive lineman Kayvon Webster.

