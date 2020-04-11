Redskins passing on Chase Young could 'haunt the franchise', according to Scott Hanson

Until NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announces that the Redskins are on the clock with the second pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, it's hard to truly know what Washington will do with the selection. But as the moment quickly approaches, three solid scenarios exist.

The first, the Redskins stick to what many believed would be the move as soon as they landed the No. 2 pick and select pass-rusher Chase Young. Similar to Kevin Costner's character in the movie Draft Day proving it was always "Vontae Mack no matter what", Chase Young to Washington was always the plan, despite all the outside noise.

The other two revolve around quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The left-handed passer's remarkable recovery from a 2019 season-ending injury at Alabama has his draft stock increasing by the day and some believing he's the best quarterback in the class. With the Redskins sitting at No. 2, there is the opportunity to select Tagovailoa or trade back with another team that is itching to grab him.

NFL Network and RedZone host Scott Hanson sees the possibility of trading down as plausible in some circumstances but also understands the risk in passing on a prospect as talented as Young.

"If you trade down, you are saying goodbye to Chase Young," Hanson told JP Finlay on an episode of the Redskins Talk Podcast. "And that could haunt the franchise for a while, even if they did get a couple of other first-round draft picks."

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE REDSKINS TALK PODCAST

Saying goodbye to Young isn't an easy thing to do. A once-in-a-generation defensive talent that many believe will make an instant impact, Young has even been compared to the unstoppable characters that exist in action movies. Leaving that on the table, even if the return is big, is a tough pill to swallow. With Young, the Redskins are getting concrete talent. With draft picks, the future remains unclear.

Story continues

The reason Hanson relates trading to missing on Young is due to who he, and many others, believe the suitor would be: The Miami Dolphins.

Currently holding the fifth pick, Miami has the need at quarterback and the draft capital to make a trade with the Redskins work. If any team is going to try and get the second pick, Hanson believes it will be the Dolphins.

"I think Miami and Washington should have the phone lines open on draft night, and that's about the only situation I could see them moving," Hanson said.

If that move were to be made, Hanson is correct in saying Young would no longer be an option for the Redskins. With the Lions and Giants holding the third and fourth picks, it is hard to envision a situation where Young is not snatched up by one of them. A trade means Washington would effectively be passing on the once in a generation defensive talent that some say resembles an action movie character.

With that, Hanson believes the Redskins need a king's ransom in return.

"If Miami comes and says, ‘Here's our next six drafts,' and ‘have at it,'" Hanson said when describing what it would take to get a trade done. "If I'm Washington, I hold them to the fire and say 'We need multiple first-round picks in return, we need a couple of twos and threes sprinkled in there."

As for the idea of holding at two and taking Tagovailoa instead of Young, Hanson doesn't see it as likely. Though he is still not sold on Dwayne Haskins, he believes that the 2018 first-round pick is who the franchise wants under center.

Unless something changes in the moments leading up to the draft, Hanson feels that if the Redskins are picking at No. 2, there is one name that will be called.

"I think it's going to be Chase Young," Hanson said. "Or possibly still a shocker and maybe they still go [with] Tagovailoa if somehow in the next two, three weeks they fall in love with him."

If Young is the scenario that plays out when the Redskins are on the clock, Hanson could see the defense getting an instant upgrade that would leave opposing quarterbacks nervous.

"Assuming it is Chase Young, woooo, that defensive front next year," Hanson stated. "Look out if you're Carson Wentz and Daniel Jones and Dak Prescott [and] the other quarterbacks that the 'Skins are going to face."

Stay connected to the Capitals and Wizards with the MyTeams app. Click here to download for comprehensive coverage of your teams.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS

Redskins passing on Chase Young could 'haunt the franchise', according to Scott Hanson originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington