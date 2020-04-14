If Redskins pass on Chase Young and trade down, here are the prospects they could then land

If the Redskins choose to trade down from the No. 2 pick in next week's draft, opting to do a deal with a team like the Dolphins or Chargers, they'll still be selecting somewhere in the single digits.

By doing that, of course, Washington would be passing up on Chase Young, a decision that would make lots of fans very grumpy and perhaps even haunt the franchise.

However, they'd remain in firm position to land a very promising prospect. But who could they be choosing from?

Here's a list of players the Redskins could end up with if they move back but still find themselves somewhere in the middle of the top 10. Yes, any trade would include more picks to work with later on, but these guys would be the ones the organization would begin their 2020 Draft class with.

Isaiah Simmons

Whatever team nabs Simmons should just list him as "defender" when they initially place him on their roster. The 6-foot-4 Clemson star ran a 4.39 40-yard dash at the Combine and can serve as a linebacker, a safety or even a big corner at times in the NFL.

It'd be fun to watch Ron Rivera and Jack Del Rio figure out a role for Simmons if he joined the Burgundy and Gold. Some like to call him an ideal modern player, but it might be more fitting to label him as a player from the future.

Jeff Okudah

There's an emerging belief among analysts that a shutdown corner is more valuable to a defense than a nightmare pass rusher. If that's the case, acquiring more draft capital and bringing in Okudah could be quite the outcome for the Redskins.

Between character and raw ability, Okudah has it all. He wouldn't be the Ohio State product that most had projected to come to D.C., but he wouldn't be a shabby consolation prize, either.

Tristan Wirfs

Wirfs is the first of three linemen to appear on this list, a position that is of the utmost importance in Washington because of the Trent Williams debacle.

Now, some believe Wirfs is best-suited to move inside to guard, but others are adamant he has what it takes to star at tackle. If the Redskins are in the latter camp, he makes a lot of sense.

Jedrick Wills

Wills would help the Redskins satisfy their requirement for snagging an Alabama draftee for the fourth straight year, but beyond that, he could slide in as their left tackle of the future. Right now, Cornelius Lucas looks like the plan, and that's not the best plan.

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein says the tackle has a range of success from "good starter to All-Pro." Rivera would probably be in to that.

Mekhi Becton

The Lousiville lineman's stock has shot up since he lit up the Combine. He's also enormous, someone Dwayne Haskins would surely feel comfortable setting up behind.

Like Wirfs and Wills, Becton would be an obvious target should the Redskins bypass Young. Andrew Thomas from Georgia qualifies, too.

CeeDee Lamb

Welcome to the wide receiver portion of the story.

Lamb was a monster at Oklahoma and a terror anytime he got the ball in his hands. He and Terry McLaurin would be a problem together, as both have the talent to break open all over the field.

Sure, Haskins may be sad to miss out on reuniting with Young, but Lamb would make the QB's job a lot easier as he tries to lock down the long-term starting job.

Jerry Jeudy

Jeudy lived in the end zone at Alabama and certainly has the skills to continue to do so in the NFL.

In 2018, Jeudy averaged nearly 20 yards per catch, while in 2019, he showed he can be more of a consistent, volume receiver. Scott Turner would gladly take a mix of both campaigns from Jeudy if he becomes a part of the Redskins' offense.

