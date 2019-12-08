Redskins at Packers Week 14 Inactives: Washington thin at WR in Green Bay

When the Redskins take the field to face the 9-3 Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Washington will be without two of their starting wide receivers.

Both Trey Quinn (concussion) and Paul Richardson (hamstring) were ruled out on Friday and will be inactive. Washington's likely starting wide receivers will be a trio of rookies: Terry McLaurin, Kelvin Harmon and Steven Sims.

Quinn suffered a concussion during the Redskins Week 13 victory over Carolina while attempting to receive a punt. Carolina's DeAndrew White was flagged for an unnecessary roughness penalty on the play and was fined by the league this week for his helmet-to-helmet hit.

Richardson will miss his third game in four weeks. He first injured his hamstring during the Redskins Week 9 loss to Buffalo. He missed the Redskins loss to the Jets in Week 11 but returned the following week. No. 10 re-aggravated the hamstring injury in the Redskins Week 12 victory over Detroit and has yet to return since.

After missing the first game in his nine-year NFL career last week, Redskins linebacker Ryan Kerrigan returns to the lineup vs. Green Bay. Kerrigan was cleared from the concussion protocol on Wednesday and practiced in full all week.

Redskins right tackle Morgan Moses, who exited early last week with a back injury, is active. Earlier this week, he said he expected to play, and held true to his word. Moses has not missed a game since 2015.

Packers wide receiver Ryan Grant, who spent four years with the Redskins, will be inactive against his former team. Additionally, Green Bay will be without starting cornerback Kevin King.

Here are the full inactives:

Redskins at Packers Week 14 Inactives

Redskins Inactives:

QB Colt McCoy

WR Paul Richardson

WR Trey Quinn

LB Josh Harvey-Clemons

CB Aaron Colvin

LB Chris Odom

OL Ross Pierschbacher













Packers Inactives:

WR Ryan Grant

CB Kevin King

RB Dexter Williams

CB Troy Brown

CB Ka'dar Hallman

OL Adam Pankey

OT Yosh Nijmans













