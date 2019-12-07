Redskins at Packers Week 14: Date, time, TV channel, live stream, how to watch

The Washington Redskins (3-9) take a two-game winning streak to Wisconsin to take on the Green Bay Packers (9-3).

The game will serve as a reunion for a couple of former Redskins. First-year Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was the Redskins' quarterbacks coach from 2010-2013, and linebacker Preston Smith spent the first four seasons of his career in Washington before joining Green Bay this year.

LaFleur has led the Packers to a 9-3 record, including a 31-13 rout of the New York Giants last week, and Smith leads one of the league's top defenses in sacks. The Redskins took down the underperforming Carolina Panthers 29-21 last week thanks to a dominant performance from Derrius Guice.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Packers lead the all-time series 20-16-1, however, the Redskins have won the last two matchups, both of which were played at home. Washington's last win in Green Bay came in October 1988.

Here's everything you need to know about their Week 14 matchup:

REDSKINS at PACKERS WEEK 14

Who: Washington Redskins (3-9) vs. Green Bay Packers (9-3)

What: Week 14 of the 2019 NFL regular season

When: Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, 1 p.m. ET

Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisc.

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: Stream on FuboTV, Pregame and postgame coverage streaming on NBCSportsWashington.com

Radio: Redskins Radio Network

Spread: Packers, -12.5

Over/Under: 42

Weather: 40 degrees, mostly cloudy

REDSKINS at PACKERS TV SCHEDULE:

8:30 a.m.: Pro Football Weekly

9:00 a.m.: Redskins Talk: Week 14

10:00 a.m.: Inside the Redskins

11:00 a.m.: Redskins Coaches Show

11:30 a.m.: Redskins Nation

12:00 p.m.: Redskins Kickoff Live

4:00 p.m.: Redskins Postgame Live

REDSKINS 2019 SEASON SCHEDULE:

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 8, Redskins at Eagles (L, 32-27)

Story continues

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 15, Cowboys at Redskins, (L, 31-21)

Week 3: Monday, Sept. 23, Bears at Redskins, (L, 31-15)

Week 4: Sunday, Sept. 29, Redskins at Giants, (L, 24-3)

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 6, Patriots at Redskins, (L, 33-7)

Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 13, Redskins at Dolphins, (W, 17-16)

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 20, 49ers at Redskins, 1 p.m. (L, 9-0)

Week 8: Thursday, Oct. 24, Redskins at Vikings, 8:20 p.m. (L, 19-9)

Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 3, Redskins at Bills, 1 p.m. (L, 24-9)

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 17, Jets at Redskins, 1 p.m. (L, 34-17)

Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 24, Lions at Redskins, 1 p.m. (W, 19-16)

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 1, Redskins at Panthers, 1 p.m. (W, 29-21)

Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 8, Redskins at Packers, 1 p.m.

Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 15, Eagles at Redskins, 1 p.m.

Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 22, Giants at Redskins, 1 p.m.

Week 17: Sunday, Dec. 29, Redskins at Cowboys, 1 p.m.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS:

Redskins at Packers Week 14: Date, time, TV channel, live stream, how to watch originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington