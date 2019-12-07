Redskins at Packers Week 14: Date, time, TV channel, live stream, how to watch
The Washington Redskins (3-9) take a two-game winning streak to Wisconsin to take on the Green Bay Packers (9-3).
The game will serve as a reunion for a couple of former Redskins. First-year Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was the Redskins' quarterbacks coach from 2010-2013, and linebacker Preston Smith spent the first four seasons of his career in Washington before joining Green Bay this year.
LaFleur has led the Packers to a 9-3 record, including a 31-13 rout of the New York Giants last week, and Smith leads one of the league's top defenses in sacks. The Redskins took down the underperforming Carolina Panthers 29-21 last week thanks to a dominant performance from Derrius Guice.
The Packers lead the all-time series 20-16-1, however, the Redskins have won the last two matchups, both of which were played at home. Washington's last win in Green Bay came in October 1988.
Here's everything you need to know about their Week 14 matchup:
REDSKINS at PACKERS WEEK 14
Who: Washington Redskins (3-9) vs. Green Bay Packers (9-3)
What: Week 14 of the 2019 NFL regular season
When: Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, 1 p.m. ET
Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisc.
TV Channel: FOX
Live Stream: Stream on FuboTV, Pregame and postgame coverage streaming on NBCSportsWashington.com
Radio: Redskins Radio Network
Spread: Packers, -12.5
Over/Under: 42
Weather: 40 degrees, mostly cloudy
REDSKINS at PACKERS TV SCHEDULE:
8:30 a.m.: Pro Football Weekly
9:00 a.m.: Redskins Talk: Week 14
10:00 a.m.: Inside the Redskins
11:00 a.m.: Redskins Coaches Show
11:30 a.m.: Redskins Nation
12:00 p.m.: Redskins Kickoff Live
4:00 p.m.: Redskins Postgame Live
REDSKINS 2019 SEASON SCHEDULE:
Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 8, Redskins at Eagles (L, 32-27)
Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 15, Cowboys at Redskins, (L, 31-21)
Week 3: Monday, Sept. 23, Bears at Redskins, (L, 31-15)
Week 4: Sunday, Sept. 29, Redskins at Giants, (L, 24-3)
Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 6, Patriots at Redskins, (L, 33-7)
Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 13, Redskins at Dolphins, (W, 17-16)
Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 20, 49ers at Redskins, 1 p.m. (L, 9-0)
Week 8: Thursday, Oct. 24, Redskins at Vikings, 8:20 p.m. (L, 19-9)
Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 3, Redskins at Bills, 1 p.m. (L, 24-9)
Week 10: BYE
Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 17, Jets at Redskins, 1 p.m. (L, 34-17)
Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 24, Lions at Redskins, 1 p.m. (W, 19-16)
Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 1, Redskins at Panthers, 1 p.m. (W, 29-21)
Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 8, Redskins at Packers, 1 p.m.
Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 15, Eagles at Redskins, 1 p.m.
Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 22, Giants at Redskins, 1 p.m.
Week 17: Sunday, Dec. 29, Redskins at Cowboys, 1 p.m.
MORE REDSKINS NEWS:
New face in DC?: Haskins wants AB
Uh, what?: The Redskins can actually make playoffs
Hall of Famer: The case for B-Mitch
Redskins at Packers Week 14: Date, time, TV channel, live stream, how to watch originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington