The Redskins should only trade the No. 2 pick for a 'king's ransom,' according to Charles Davis

The Redskins have made plenty of headlines over the past week with rumors of what they plan to do with the second overall pick in the draft.

Head coach Ron Rivera told reporters at the Scouting Combine that the team was doing more than due diligence with quarterback prospects Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa, which turned some eyeballs considering the team selecting Dwayne Haskins in the first round just a year ago.

Several quarterback-needy teams sit behind the Redskins in the draft order, and Washington may be trying to create leverage with teams to inquire about trading up for the second pick.

NFL analyst Charles Davis joined the Redskins Talk podcast in Indianapolis this past week, and his stance on whether Washington should deal the No. 2 pick was very firm.

"It better be a king's ransom," Davis said. "Otherwise, I'm picking a really good player and continuing to build."

That "really good player" Davis is referring to is Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young, who many expect the Redskins to draft should they keep the pick. Young met with Washington during the Combine and specifically said his meeting with his hometown team stood out the most.

As far as the Redskins trading back, Davis doesn't think it's the worst idea. The Redskins have several holes to fill, and acquiring multiple first-round picks could help speed up the rebuild.

But Davis said the biggest thing the Redskins must consider is how much higher the team values Chase Young over other pass rushers in the draft.

"If you don't take Chase Young, who's the next best pass rusher? I think there's a bit of a drop off from him to the next guy," Davis said. "It's not as easily split where you feel better about it. That's what I would worry about."

There are other defensive front-seven prospects in the draft that rival Young's talent, such as Clemson's Isaiah Simmons and South Carolina's Javon Kinlaw. But neither one of those players are pure pass rushers, as Simmons plays a little bit of everything and Kinlaw plays on the interior.

So, how much is the "king's ransom" Davis is talking about? He said the Redskins should only entertain offers that start with three first-round picks.

"Are you kidding me? Why am I on the phone with you?" Davis said on offers that don't start with that price. "Why are you wasting my time?"

