Redskins officially sign Thaddeus Moss, three other undrafted free agents

The Redskins have officially signed four undrafted free agents, the team announced on Monday.

Former LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss, the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, is easily the most recognizable name on the list. Colorado quarterback Steven Montez, Missouri wide receiver Johnathon Johnson and Temple wideout Isaiah Wright were the Burgundy and Gold's three other additions.

Moss' signing with Washington was first reported Saturday evening, shortly after the 2020 NFL Draft came to a close. As a junior in 2019, Moss played in 12 games for the Tigers en route to a National Championship.

After the season, the tight end decided to forgo his final year of collegiate eligibility and declared for the NFL Draft. Moss was expected to be a mid-round selection, but a foot fracture that required surgery showed up during medical checkups at the NFL Scouting Combine in February, dropping his stock as a result.

The Redskins entered the draft with a clear need at tight end, yet did not use one of their eight draft selections on one. The addition of Moss has the potential to make up for that.

At Colorado, Montez was a three-year starter for the Buffaloes. The passer finished his career with 9,710 passing yards, 66 touchdowns and 33 interceptions. The 23-year-old joins a quarterback room of second-year signal-caller Dwayne Haskins and third-year pro Kyle Allen.

Wright, a four-year player at Temple, was able to make an impact in multiple ways for the Owls throughout his tenure at the university. A threat both in the slot and out of the backfield, Wright finished his Temple career with 134 catches for 1,552 yards and 12 receiving touchdowns.

In addition to being a receiver, Wright made an impact on the ground, rushing for 552 yards and three touchdowns during his career. He was also a threat in the return game, finishing his college career with five total return touchdowns.

Johnson was a three-year starter at Missouri, with his best season coming as a junior in 2018. During that season, the 5-for-10 pass-catcher finished with a team-high 57 receptions for 737 yards and five scores. Injuries derailed his senior season, but Johnson still finished his career with the Tigers with 153 catches for nearly 2,200 yards and 13 touchdowns.

The additions of Wright and Johnson come after the team invested their third- and fourth-round picks on hybrid RB/WR Antonio Gibson and wideout Antonio Gandy-Golden, respectively. The Redskins entered the draft weekend desperately needing to add weapons on offense, and they have done just that.

