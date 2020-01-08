Redskins officially retain special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor

The Redskins coaching staff has been almost completely overhauled this offseason, but one valuable member from the 2019 staff is staying on board.

That would be special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor, who the Redskins officially announced on Wednesday will be returning in the same role for the 2020 season.

This past year was disastrous in many ways for the Burgundy and Gold, evident by their 3-13 record.

But Washington's special teams unit was surprisingly solid in 2019. Punter Tress Way became the first Redskins punter since 1997 to be named to the Pro Bowl. Way, who's been one of the best punters in the NFL since his arrival in Washington signed a five-year extension with the Redskins this past offseason.

Rookie Steven Sims also provided life for the Redskins in the return game, something they haven't had since the Brandon Banks days. Sims earned Special Teams Player of the Week in Week 12, when he scored a 91-yard kick return touchdown in a victory over the Lions. The undrafted rookie proved to be a home run threat every time he touched the ball.

A week later, Way earned Special Teams Player of the Week, marking the first time two Redskins earned the award in consecutive weeks in franchise history.

The Redskins have a lot to improve in 2020 in order to be competitive, but they're keeping a foundational piece for the future in Kaczor.

