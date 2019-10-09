Should the Redskins make an offer to Nick Saban?

Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson discuss the head coaching vacancy in Washington. Should they extend an offer to Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban and doesn't Saban exemplify the qualities the Redskins had in former offensive coordinator and current Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay?

