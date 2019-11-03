The Redskins made franchise history on Sunday against the Bills. The kind of franchise history no franchise ever hopes to make.

For the third consecutive game, Washington failed to score a touchdown. They had never done that before Weeks 7-9 of the 2019 season. They've existed since 1932.

Redskins have now gone 3 straight games without a TD for the first time in their 88-year history. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) November 3, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The last time someone in Burgundy and Gold carried a football into the magical land known as the end zone was Week 6 in Miami, when Terry McLaurin caught a TD versus the Dolphins. He got six points for it. It was cool. Everyone enjoyed it.

Sadly, that hasn't happened since.

Bill Callahan called it all "frustrating". Adrian Peterson told reporters his heart hurts, knowing the team's defense is fighting to keep the squad in games but the offense isn't pitching in. Paul Richardson sounded very fed up about it as well.

Unfortunately, the drought won't come to an end next week, but that's due to a technicality. The Redskins are now on their bye, and will return to take on the Jets in Week 11.

Maybe then, they will mercifully solve their woes. Or maybe not. Maybe they'll just keep kicking field goals. The three-pointer is all the rage in the NBA, after all. Perhaps the Redskins are trying to bring it to the NFL.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS:

Story continues

The Redskins offense stumbles into uncharted territory with undesirable streak originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington