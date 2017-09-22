Redskins' Norman, Reed game-time decisions against Raiders

Washington Redskins tight end Jordan reed participates in NLF football practice at Redskins Park in Ashburn, Va., Friday, Sept. 22, 2017. It's only Week 3, and the Redskins are hurting as they prepare to face the Oakland Raiders on Sunday night. With all the injuries, burgundy and gold has been replaced by black and blue. Reed is being bothered by a chest/rib injury. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) -- Cornerback Josh Norman, tight end Jordan Reed and running back Rob Kelley are among five Washington Redskins players who will be game-time decisions Sunday night against the Oakland Raiders.

Redskins coach Jay Gruden says Friday that Norman, Reed, Kelley, linebacker Mason Foster and safety Montae Nicholson are all questionable for the game.

Norman, Foster and Nicholson have shoulder injuries, Reed has chest and rib problems, while Kelley is dealing with injured rib cartilage.

All five were hurt during last weekend's 27-20 victory at the Los Angeles Rams.

Gruden said there is a chance the Redskins (1-1) would have running back Mack Brown and tight end Jeremy Sprinkle on the active roster against the Raiders (2-0).

