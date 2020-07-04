If the Redskins go with a new name, quarterback Dwayne Haskins has a favorite
As the Redskins name-change debate continues to gain steam, people everywhere are weighing in on potential options for a switch.
Scanning social media, the leaders in the clubhouse seem to be the Washington Warriors, Redtails and Redhawks.
At least one of those names has the blessing of a player fans hope will eventually become the face of the franchise.
With several former Ohio State players on the team -- Dwayne Haskins, Chase Young, Terry McLaurin -- Bleacher Report's Matt Miller tossed around the idea of changing the Redskins to the Buckeyes. Quarterback Dwayne Haskins responded saying he liked the Redtails.
I like the redtails 🤔 https://t.co/DLSWsUcldp
— Dwayne Haskins, Jr (@dh_simba7) July 3, 2020
The Redtails were a group of Tuskegee airmen, all-black fighter pilots during World War II.
Haskins said "that's if we have to change the name," making clear he isn't taking a stance on whether the team should change the name.
Reports have suggested a name change is likely before the 2020 season begins.
If the Redskins go with a new name, quarterback Dwayne Haskins has a favorite