As the Redskins name-change debate continues to gain steam, people everywhere are weighing in on potential options for a switch.

Scanning social media, the leaders in the clubhouse seem to be the Washington Warriors, Redtails and Redhawks.

At least one of those names has the blessing of a player fans hope will eventually become the face of the franchise.

RELATED ARTICLE: COMPREHENSIVE LIST OF FAN-GENERATED POTENTIAL NAME CHANGES

With several former Ohio State players on the team -- Dwayne Haskins, Chase Young, Terry McLaurin -- Bleacher Report's Matt Miller tossed around the idea of changing the Redskins to the Buckeyes. Quarterback Dwayne Haskins responded saying he liked the Redtails.

I like the redtails 🤔 https://t.co/DLSWsUcldp — Dwayne Haskins, Jr (@dh_simba7) July 3, 2020

The Redtails were a group of Tuskegee airmen, all-black fighter pilots during World War II.

Haskins said "that's if we have to change the name," making clear he isn't taking a stance on whether the team should change the name.

Reports have suggested a name change is likely before the 2020 season begins.

Stay connected with the MyTeams app. Click here to download for comprehensive coverage of your teams.

MORE TEAM NAME NEWS:

If the Redskins go with a new name, quarterback Dwayne Haskins has a favorite originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington