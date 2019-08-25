Redskins name Case Keenum their week 1 starter against Eagles

The Eagles now know which quarterback they'll face in the season opener at the Linc in two weeks when the Redskins come to town.

It's not a surprise, but now it's official.

Jay Gruden says Case Keenum will be Redskins starting QB for Week 1 in Philly — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 25, 2019

Anyone remember the last time the Eagles played Keenum? Anyone?

Of course, Keenum has faced the Eagles just once in his career and it was in the NFC Championship Game at the Linc a few years ago. The lasting image of Keenum from that game will be the pick-6 he threw to Patrick Robinson as the stadium erupted.

In that NFC Championship Game, Keenum completed 28 of 48 passes for 271 yards, 1 TD and 2 INTs. He had a passer rating of 63.8.

That was Keenum's last game for the Vikings, who signed former Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins. Keenum spent last year in Denver before getting traded to Washington.

The Redskins also drafted Dwayne Haskins with the 15th pick in April, but he'll have to wait his turn.

Gruden says if Case Keenum produces, he's got nothing to worry about as far as Haskins getting the job. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 25, 2019

The Eagles won't play Washington again until Week 15. By then, it could be someone else's job.

