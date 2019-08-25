Redskins name Case Keenum Week 1 starting quarterback Washington Redskins quarterback Case Keenum throws a pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) -- Case Keenum, Colt McCoy and Dwayne Haskins entered training camp in consideration for the Washington Redskins' starting quarterback job.

Keenum won the job, with coach Jay Gruden saying Sunday the veteran would start Week 1 at the Philadelphia Eagles.

It's not that Keenum dominated during his first offseason, training camp and preseason games with Washington. With McCoy's lingering leg injury and Haskins adjusting to the NFL game, Keenum's experience - and availability - won out.

''As it stands right now, we'll start with Case at the opener and then Dwayne will get himself ready to play and we'll go from there,'' Gruden said following Washington's first practice since Thursday's 19-7 win at Atlanta.

Washington ended the 2018 season with its top two quarterbacks, Alex Smith and McCoy, sidelined with leg injuries. Before spending the 15th overall selection in April's draft on Haskins, the strong-armed passer from Ohio State, the Redskins acquired Keenum from Denver in March in a low-risk trade involving late-round picks.

Undrafted in 2012, the same year Andrew Luck and Robert Griffin III went 1-2, Keenum developed into a starter for four teams over his first seven seasons. The journeyman shined during Minnesota's 2017 run to the NFC Championship game and started all 16 games for the Broncos last season.

''I'm excited. I really am. I don't take it lightly, the opportunity, the position I'm in to be the Week 1 starter,'' Keenum said. ''I've been there before. I know it's a tough job and there are only 32 of them. . I'm excited to continue to earn the right to be the quarterback for this team.''

Washington did not hand Keenum the job, but he started the first three preseason games with Haskins serving as the primary backup. Playing without holdout starting left tackle Trent Williams and amid uncertainty atop the wide receiver unit, Keenum completed 16 of 30 passes for 213 yards and one touchdown.

''Case has come in here and picked up the offense extremely well, had great confidence and command over the team - they both have,'' Gruden said. ''At the end of the day, I think we have great confidence that Case can lead us to a win against Philadelphia.''

How long Keenum keeps the job remains one of several interesting questions for the Redskins.

Washington last reached the postseason in 2015, but the team also has its quarterback of the future to develop in Haskins, who mixed in sharp throws with youthful miscues throughout the summer. The Redskins open the season facing four 2018 playoff teams in their first five games.

McCoy, easily the most experienced with Gruden's playbook based on his five years in Washington, had multiple surgeries during the offseason on the right leg he broke last December. Though he participated during much of training camp, setbacks occurred, thus eliminating his chance to win the starting job. There's no timetable for McCoy's return.

''You've got to produce without a doubt. We anticipate Case producing,'' Gruden said. ''He produces, he has nothing to worry about, you know what I mean? I think moving forward, we intend on Case being the guy.''

Smith, spotted in Washington's locker room Sunday remains on crutches following his gruesome leg injury last November and is unlikely to see action this season.

