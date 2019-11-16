Redskins move Cam Sims to active roster ahead of Week 11 matchup with Jets

Once again Cam Sims has been brought onto the Redskins active roster from the practice squad ahead of Week 11.

The Redskins made the move to bring back the wide receiver a day before their home contest against the New York Jets. The 23-year-old had been on the practice squad since Oct. 22 after he was waived earlier in the year.

Sims, one of the many Alabama products on the Redskins, joins the 53-man roster for the second time in 2019. He played two snaps in the Redskins' Week 5 loss to the New England Patriots.

A miraculous debut in the 2018 preseason instantly made Sims a fan-favorite. Yet that success has not translated at all in games that matter. Three snaps are all the young WR has garnered in his two years with the Redskins. He's had more transaction shuffling between the practice squad, the injured reserve and the active roster than on the field.

However, three total snaps are not nearly enough to judge the potential upside of Sims. Washington's receiving corps has struggled this season and are looking for answers for the remainder of this season and beyond.

In a corresponding move, the Redskins released linebacker Tanner Vallejo.

