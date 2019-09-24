The Redskins' loss to the Bears needs to be remembered as the humiliation it was

The 31-15 final score suggests that the Redskins were beaten soundly on Monday night by the Bears, but not dismantled. Don't fall for that.

What happened at FedEx Field - in front of a national audience, in a game that was needed to turn around the season - was yet another humiliating result and it needs to be remembered and evaluated as such.

31-15 isn't what you need to look at. 28-0 is. That was the advantage Chicago held over Washington late in the first half.

This time, the hosts couldn't even make it to the third quarter before their usual collapse.

Case Keenum's pick-six after an opening stop by the Burgundy and Gold was an enormous buzzkill. That said, it is possible for a group to come back from an unfortunate start. That didn't happen, though.

Instead, Greg Manusky's defense - a unit that was supposed to bring more aggression and play with tighter communication, a unit that was supposed to take advantage of a slumping opponent - allowed three second quarter touchdowns, two of which came on drives that spanned more than 60 yards.

As a whole, the problems that Jay Gruden's squad had in Weeks 1 and 2 returned for a third time. The running game was ineffective. The defense was really ineffective. The Redskins racked up nine penalties.

On a larger scale, the problems that Jay Gruden's squad has had throughout his entire tenure in D.C. returned for a who-knows-what-number-this-is time. They started slowly. They were destroyed at the end of the first half. They faltered in primetime. They were the ones reacting instead of initiating.

Afterward, the quotes coming from Gruden and his players sounded very familiar. Things need to "get cleaned up." It's only "the beginning" of the year. No one is "jumping ship."

In that respect, this was just another standard loss for Washington. It shouldn't count as one, however. This one was exceptionally awful and unacceptable.

Now, the Redskins stand at 0-3 and arguments can be made for changes at quarterback, defensive coordinator and even head coach. No player at any spot should feel comfortable with their spot on the depth chart.

Just 16 days ago, there was talk about hope and possibly a surprise playoff push. The talk now, sadly, is about plenty of other things, and none of them are good. And right now, this team simply isn't, either.

