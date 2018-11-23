Redskins lineman Williams hospitalized after Dallas game

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) -- Washington left tackle Trent Williams was taken to a hospital for precautionary reasons after getting hit in the chest but just missing one play in the Redskins' loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Williams stayed on the ground along the sideline at the end of an 8-yard run by Kapri Bibbs in the third quarter of the Cowboys' 31-23 victory Thursday.

The 30-year-old Williams missed the next play, a 10-yard touchdown pass from Colt McCoy to Trey Quinn, but returned for the next Washington series after a two-minute scoring drive by Dallas.

The six-time Pro Bowl player returned against the Cowboys after missing three games with a dislocated right thumb.

Coach Jay Gruden didn't mention Williams in an update on injuries after the game.

