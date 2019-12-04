Redskins linebacker Ryan Kerrigan cleared from concussion protocol

Redskins linebacker Ryan Kerrigan missed the first game of his nine-year NFL career last Sunday, but don't expect him to remain sidelined much longer.

Kerrigan returned to practice on Wednesday, and interim head coach Bill Callahan told reporters Wednesday that Kerrigan has been cleared from concussion protocol.

Now out of protocol, Kerrigan will likely return to the field this Sunday in Green Bay, meaning the concussion he suffered vs. Detroit only kept him sidelined for one game.

In his absence, rookie Montez Sweat had the best game of his young career in Sunday's victory over Carolina. The No. 26 overall pick notched 1.5 sacks and three tackles in the Kerrigan's place.

No. 91 has totaled 4.5 sacks in 2019, a number Redskins fans certainly increase this Sunday against the Packers.

