The Chicago Bears may be catching a bit of a break over the next two games when it comes to the injury report. And it has nothing to do with their list of walking wounded.

Instead, the Broncos are likely to be without offensive tackle Ju'Wuan James and cornerback Bryce Callahan in Sunday's Week 2 matchup, and the Redskins, who Chicago faces in Week 3's Monday Night Football contest, are expected to be without second-year RB Derrius Guice.

ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted Thursday that Guice could miss up to eight weeks if he elects to have surgery on his the torn meniscus he suffered in his right knee during Week 1's loss to the Eagles.

Washington RB Derrius Guice is in Florida today to meet with Dr. James Andrews and get a second opinion on his torn meniscus, per sources. In the likely event that Guice decides to undego surgery, he would be expected to be sidelined six to eight weeks. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 12, 2019

Guice missed all of 2018 with a torn ACL in his left knee.

Guice will be replaced in Washington's starting lineup by veteran Adrian Peterson, who Bears fans are all too familiar with. In 14 games against Chicago, Peterson's gained 1,562 yards and 14 TDs. Ouch.

He last faced the Bears in Week 15 of the 2015 season and gained 63 yards on 18 carries.

Redskins likely to face Bears without RB Derrius Guice in Week 3 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago