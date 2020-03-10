The Redskins landed a compensatory pick, so here's an updated look at their 2020 draft capital

The Redskins have the No. 2 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft, but they have other picks, too!

Yes, that's right: After they make their selection of Chase Young (or Tua Tagovailoa if you want to get crazy) (or Joe Burrow if you want to get CRAZY), Washington will have plenty of additional work to do as they fill out their roster with young prospects.

And on Tuesday, the Redskins were awarded with a compensatory pick in the back end of the fourth round, giving them one more piece of draft capital for April.

So, here's an updated list of what they currently have in their possession, courtesy of Tankathon.com:

ROUND 1 - 2nd overall

ROUND 2 - No pick

ROUND 3 - 66th overall

ROUND 4 - 108th overall

ROUND 4 - 142nd overall (comp pick)

ROUND 5 - 148th overall

ROUND 6 - No pick

ROUND 7 - 217th overall

ROUND 7 - 230th overall

Of course, that order is subject to change, especially if they elect to trade down from No. 2 in order to collect more assets.

But as of now, Ron Rivera and Kyle Smith have seven picks to work with. They're missing a second-rounder and a sixth-rounder, but they're doubling up in rounds four and seven.

The fun/chaos/funchaos officially starts, meanwhile, in just 44 days.

