Redskins at Jaguars Inactives: Jordan Reed misses first game of the season
The Washington Redskins (6-7) will be without one of their best offensive players in Week 15 against the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-9).
TE Jordan Reed will miss his first game of the season. He misses this contest after he exited the Week 14 game with the New York Giants due to an ankle injury.
Rookie CB Greg Stroman will also miss the first game of his career after playing in all 13 games so far this season.
Here are the full list of inactives for Week 15:
QB - Colt McCoy
RB - Samaje Perine
CB - Greg Stroman
LB - Ryan Anderson
OL - Kyle Fuller
OL - Tony Bergstrom
TE - Jordan Reed
Along with Reed, Bergstrom and Anderson were ruled out of this contest in Friday's injury report.
