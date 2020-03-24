Redskins insider: Seahawks get ‘a steal’ in trade for CB Quinton Dunbar

John Schneider worked his trade magic again on Monday, acquiring cornerback Quinton Dunbar from the Washington Redskins in exchange for a fifth-round pick.

There are certainly some risks with Dunbar, as I outlined on Monday, but it was a no-brainer to trade for a potential Pro Bowl caliber corner at that cost.

"The Seahawks are getting a really good player, and they're getting him at a cheap value," JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington said on the latest Talkin' Seahawks Podcast. "A fifth-round pick is a steal for someone like Quinton Dunbar."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Finlay is NBCS Washington's Redskins Insider, and he's been covering Dunbar since the wide receiver-turned-corner entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2015. He classified Dunbar's ascension to a legit NFL starter as "one of the Redskins best success stories in a long time."

Apparently the corner goes by "Dunny" and refers to himself as "Dun-lock" on Instagram (the "lock" is replaced by a lock emoji, of course). Dunbar became a full-time starter in 2018, and he posted the second-highest Pro Football Focus grade of any corner in 2020 (87.6).

"He's been the Redskins best corner for the last two years, even with Josh Norman on the roster," Finlay said.

Finlay said Dunbar didn't get off on the right foot with new head coach Ron Rivera and requested a trade shortly thereafter. An increasingly tumultuous relationship with the club, a notable injury history and his reported unhappiness with his current contract all attributed to his modest return in the trade.

"For the Redskins, I think this was Ron Rivera saying, ‘I want him gone,'" Finlay said.

Dunbar is scheduled to make about $4.5 million in 2020, and he won't be getting a new deal from Seattle prior to the season. Pete Carroll and John Schneider will sell to him the opportunity at hand to make himself a lot of money with a big season in 2020. In turn, with the goal of maximizing his value ahead of becoming a free agent in 2021, Dunbar is going to want to play on the outside.

Story continues

As long as he stays healthy, he should be able to edge Tre Flowers in a battle to start opposite Shaquill Griffin. The combination of Griffin, who made his first Pro Bowl in 2019, and Dunbar, who has Pro Bowl potential, could give Seattle one of the best 1-2 punches at corner in the NFL.

"I don't want to excite Seahawks fans too much, but I think Dunny is going to be great in Seattle," Finlay said. "I think he's going to be excited to have a fresh start. I think they got a steal to get him for a fifth-round pick."

Redskins insider: Seahawks get a steal in trade for CB Quinton Dunbar originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest