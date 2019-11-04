Redskins ink special teams captain Deshazor Everett to three-year extension

The Redskins made a quiet, yet important roster decision just hours prior to their Week 9 loss to Buffalo on Sunday, signing special teams captain Deshazor Everett to a three-year extension.

Everett was in the final year of a two-year extension he signed in March of 2018.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the deal is worth a $6 million base salary with additional incentives. The team did not disclose the terms.

The safety has missed the Redskins' previous four games with an ankle injury, but the organization understands his importance based on the decision to extend him anyway. Everett has been voted as the Burgundy and Gold's special teams captain the past two years and has played meaningful snaps at safety during his time in Washington.

Everett signed with Washington as an undrafted free agent in 2015 and began on the team's practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster in October of his rookie year and has been a key contributor since.

