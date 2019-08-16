Redskins to induct London Fletcher, Chris Samuels into Ring of Fame

The Washington Redskins announced Thursday that they will induct former linebacker London Fletcher and left tackle Chris Samuels into their Ring of Fame. The team has not yet announced the dates when the pair will be honored.

Fletcher, who will become the 50th member of the team to be inducted into the Ring of Fame, spent the final seven years of his 16-year career in the NFL with the Redskins, during which he started in 112 regular season games and had 12 interceptions (67 yards).

"I grew up watching a lot of the old Redskins players," Fletcher said according to the team's press release. "So for me to be joining them in the ring of Fame is something, man...I'm still smiling from ear to ear about getting that call and knowing that I'll be going into the Ring of Fame."

While with the Redskins from 2007-13, Fletcher was ranked No. 1 in the NFL in total tackles (956) and assisted tackles (340), and No. 3 in solo tackles (616).

Fletcher was selected to four consecutive Pro Bowls (2009-12) during his time in Washington. The linebacker also set a Redskins single-game postseason record in 2013, when he had 15 total tackles against the Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card Round.

Over the course of his career, which carried from St. Louis to Buffalo before its final stop in Washington, Fletcher made 2,038 tackles (1,383 solo), plus 23 interceptions (168 yards) and 39 sacks. The linebacker also appeared in two Super Bowls with the Rams and amassed 70 postseason tackles (45 solo).

Redskins fans remember the linebacker not only as one of the best players on the field during that time, but also a leader off the field.

Fletcher received the Bart Starr Award in 2012, which is given to an NFL player who shows "outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field and in the community," according to the Associated Press.

Back in the fall of 2018, Fletcher was one of 102 players and coaches on the preliminary Pro Football Hall of Fame nominee list.

After the Redskins selected Samuels with the No. 3 pick in the 2000 NFL Draft, the left tackle spent all 10 of his years in the NFL in Washington and amassed six Pro Bowl selections (the sixth-most in franchise history), including four consecutive selections from 2005-08. Samuels was also chosen for the PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2000.

"There were so many great Redskins before me," Samuels said according to the press release. "Just to be among those guys right now and in that position is just truly great."

Back in 2017, after the floods in Houston after Hurricane Harvey, Samuels and his wife Monique helped with relief efforts.

Samuels will be the 51st inductee into the Ring of Fame, and along with Fletcher will join the ranks of Darrell Green and John Riggins.

