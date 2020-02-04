Redskins will host free agent tight end Greg Olsen for visit, per reports

The Redskins will host veteran tight end Greg Olsen for a free agent visit later this week, according to multiple reports.



Olsen is eligible to be signed now rather than wait for the new league year in March because he is no longer under contract. Olsen and the Carolina Panthers agreed to mutually part ways prior to the Super Bowl.



New Redskins head coach Ron Rivera coached Olsen for years in Carolina and there have already been reports of mutual interest by both parties in a reunion in Washington. Both player and coach started in Carolina in 2011 and found some serious success.









The Panthers went to the Super Bowl in 2015 and Olsen had three straight 1,000 yard receiving seasons from 2014 to 2016.

Injuries have been a factor for Olsen the last few years, and he hasn't played a full 16-game season since 2016. He will turn 35 year's old in March.

Washington has a major hole at tight end.

Veteran Vernon Davis announced his retirement on Sunday during the Super Bowl and Jordan Reed did not play a snap in 2019 after suffering a concussion in the preseason. With at least seven documented concussions, there are real questions about Reed ever playing again.

Rivera is also very focused on developing a winning culture in Washington. Olsen could help set the tone.

The three-time Pro Bowl tight end also has a visit planned with the Buffalo Bills, and it's worth noting he will get significant interest from television networks as a football broadcaster.

Olsen has options. Looks like the Redskins are one of them.

