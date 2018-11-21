Redskins hope real McCoy can halt Cowboys revival

Los Angeles (AFP) - The Washington Redskins are banking on veteran back-up quarterback Colt McCoy to reignite their faltering season on Thursday as they travel to Texas for a Thanksgiving showdown against the Dallas Cowboys.

Two weeks ago, the Redskins seemed to be surging towards the playoffs with a two-game lead at the top of the NFC East with the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas both mired in a slump.

But road victories against the Eagles and Atlanta Falcons have hauled Dallas back into contention, while Washington's campaign suffered a bodyblow with a season-ending injury to Alex Smith in a defeat to Houston on Sunday.

With the Eagles sliding to a record-breaking loss to New Orleans last weekend, the Cowboys can now overtake the Redskins with a win before their home fans at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Thursday.

McCoy, 32, who will be making his first start in an NFL game since 2014, will have other ideas, however, as the Redskins look to halt the Cowboys' resurgence in its tracks.

Importantly, McCoy can draw from the experience of already having won a game at the Cowboys stadium.

In one of his rare starts for the Redskins, he led the team to a 20-17 overtime victory in Arlington back in 2014.

In the intervening period, McCoy has made just a handful of appearances, while serving as a back-up, first to Kirk Cousins and then Smith.

McCoy, however, is adamant that he is ready to seize his opportunity following Smith's injury.

"I think, for me, now is not a time to really kind of think about what got me to this point right here," McCoy told reporters on Tuesday.

"Now, it's time to play. I rely on a lot of the preparation I've put in the last several years when Kirk (Cousins) was here. Kirk never got hurt. He played well, but I was always ready to play. You know the same thing with Alex.

- 'It's a huge game' -

"It's a huge game let's be honest. I think we'll be all right. We just have to go out there -- I have to be calm, get playmakers the ball and hopefully we can put our best foot forward out there.

"I've grown up. I've grown up a lot. I feel comfortable in this system and how we execute our offense."

Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, whose position has come under intense scrutiny during his team's labored start to the season, does not see McCoy as a weak link to be exploited.

"He's a really good player. Very athletic, very smart," Garrett said. "I don't see them changing much of what they do."

The Cowboys have already been beaten by the Redskins once this season, losing 20-17 at FedEx Field last month after kicker Brett Maher missed a game-tying field goal as the clock ran out.

"It was a hard-fought game, it ended with a missed field goal," Garrett said. "It was a physical game. That game was a long time ago."

The Cowboys coach, however, was reluctant to dwell on how the team has managed to turn around their season in the weeks since. The Cowboys are now 5-5 and have a genuine opportunity to take control of the division with a win this week.

"I don't think now is the time to provide historical perspective on stuff," Garrett said Tuesday. "We're locked in on a short week and focused on this challenge. We've got to prepare to play the best we can on Thursday."

In other games on Thursday, the New Orleans Saints, the form team in the NFL, can improve to 10-1 if they defeat divisional rival Atlanta (4-6) at the Superdome in Louisiana.

In the NFC North, the Chicago Bears can move into a commanding position at the top of the division if they beat the struggling Detroit Lions in Motor City.

The Bears will move to 8-3 at the top of the North with a win, putting clear daylight between themselves and second place Minnesota (5-4) and Green Bay (4-5). The Lions are propping up the division at 4-6.