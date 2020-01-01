Redskins Find Their New Head Coach

The Redskins can check off one New Year's resolution; They've found their head coach for 2019 and beyond. Mike Silver of NFL Network reports that the two sides have agreed to a five-year deal that will keep Rivera under contract through 2024. The move comes days after the team fired Bruce Allen, who retained the position as team president for 10 seasons, along with lead trainer Larry Hess. Coupled with the organization's dysfunction, the Redskins have endured a slew of injuries and complications that have contributed to failed seasons. The Redskins have finished third or fourth in the NFC East in 16 seasons since the year 2000.

Rivera has gone 76-63-1 as a head coach with the Carolina Panthers, including four playoff runs and a Super Bowl appearance in 2015. Though 2019 was his second-consecutive losing season, it comes on the back (or shoulder ... or foot) of injuries to QB Cam Newton. Since 2015, Newton has missed 17 games, in which the Panthers averaged a -7 point differential and fewer points per drive. Rivera's a defensive-minded coach who could be the key to unlocking the potential of this team, who shockingly delivered the third-highest pressure rate in the NFL at 28.7%. He's good news for the organization, and his tenure as head coach should mean good news for the fantasy assets in Washington moving forward.

Browns and GM John Dorsey Part Ways, Clean House

After a two-year tenure, John Dorsey has been relieved of his duties as General Manager of the Cleveland Browns. The development comes just days after the firing of Freddie Kitchens, who lead the team to a 6-10 record in his first season as a head coach. Dorsey took over the role in December of 2017 and he managed the 2018 and 2019 NFL drafts that produced players such as Baker Mayfield, Denzel Ward, Nick Chubb and Greedy Williams. He also orchestrated a trade with the Giants to bring star-wideout Odell Beckham Jr. to Cleveland, a move that has yet to pay off. Several of Dorsey's picks have already been a bust for the team, including second-rounder, Austin Corbett, and fourth-rounder Antonio Callaway, but Dorsey certainly brought some star power to the roster. The Browns' next GM will have around $52 million in cap space and five draft picks in the first four rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft to play with, as of this moment.

It remains to be seen where the dominoes will fall in Cleveland, or whether there may be further staff adjustments. The Browns have been led by 11 different head coaches and eight general managers since 1999. Undoubtedly, the latest shake-up would indicate that the roller coaster isn't over. The Haslams clean house once again, and the reputation of the Browns as one of the most tumultuous organizations of the NFL continues.

Bears Fire Assistant Coaches

The Bears made several moves Tuesday, including the firing of OC Mark Helfrich, offensive line coach Harry Hiestand, tight ends coach Kevin Gilbride and assistant special teams coach Brock Olivo. It's a massive overhaul, but one that seems well-overdue coming off a 2019 season that produced just 4.7 yards per play - the second-fewest by any NFL team. Though Helfrich maintained his job as OC, head coach Matt Nagy retained play-calling duties in 2019. The hope is for the Bears to garnish some explosion on offense, and bounce back to the 12-4 team of yesteryear.

General Manager Ryan Pace also announced Tuesday that Mitchell Trubisky would remain the team's starting quarterback in 2020. The Bears drafted Trubisky with the second-overall pick and was the first quarterback off the board in the 2017 NFL Draft. Since formally being named the team's starter in Week 5 of his rookie season, Trubisky has seen his share of ups and downs despite a 2018 playoff run. Trubisky ultimately has a winning record as a starter, but his inconsistencies have made it crucial that he perform in 2020, lest the Bears decide to forgo his fifth-year option.

Chan Gailey Hired as Dolphins' OC

Despite retiring after 2016, former Jets' OC Chan Gailey will return to duty as the new offensive coordinator of the Miami Dolphins. It's been a rocky season for the Dolphins, who essentially cleaned house on their roster for picks and a clean slate. They've got five picks in the first two rounds to bolster Gailey's arsenal, though their offense did show some signs of life with Ryan Fitzpatrick under center. Their experiment with QB Josh Rosen failed by Week 6, and they closed out the season with Fitzpatrick, who led the team to five wins and threw for 3,94 yards in that span.

Daily Slants

Coming just a day after head coach Adam Gase declined to comment on whether he'd like to see RB Le'Veon Bell back in 2020, Jets GM Joe Douglas confirmed that the team would listen to offers. Rumors swirled prior to the 2019 trade deadline that the Jets were shopping Bell, who received a whopping 4 year/$52,500,00 deal in the offseason. Bell managed a career-low 4.0 yards per touch in 2019 behind a Jets run-blocking unit that ranks 30th in the NFL per PFF.com. It would be good news for Bell to move on, particularly for his dynasty owners. ... Texans' WR Will Fuller continues to be labeled as "day to day" with a groin injury ahead of Wild Card Weekend. The Texans hope to have the young wideout in time for their contest against the Bills, averaging nearly half a point per drive more with Fuller on the field than without through 2019. His career continues to be riddled with injury, as he has yet to complete a full 16-game season, but when healthy is a deadly threat to any secondary. ... Rookie RB Miles Sanders got positive news today, as his MRI revealed a low-ankle sprain. Though it's encouraging that he hasn't suffered anything worse, it remains to be seen whether he will be able to play Sunday against the Seahawks. Boston Scott, who has averaged 5.73 yards per touch over Eagles' last four outings, is an intriguing buy in DFS formats and playoff leagues, while Sanders' availability Sunday remains questionable. Seattle's rushing defense has allowed 19 or more points to each lead back to face them in their final four weeks of the season. ... Ravens RB Mark Ingram did not practice Tuesday as he continues to recover from a calf injury sustained in Week 16. The Ravens have a first-round bye to help ease the pressure, though this record-setting rushing offense didn't look to have any trouble rushing the ball without him Sunday. He's got a chance to suit up in the Divisional Round, as the Ravens soak up their home-field advantage. ... Bears WR Anthony Miller will undergo offseason surgery on his left shoulder for the second-consecutive season. His recurrent shoulder injuries are concerning, but his late-season performance makes him an attractive trade target in dynasty leagues. ... Bears TE Trey Burton continues to battle with injuries, as it was announced Tuesday that he will undergo hip surgery this offseason. Burton was expected to flourish under the reigns of head coach Matt Nagy, who utilized the position heavily in Kansas City with Travis Kelce.