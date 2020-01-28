Redskins had no 'adult in the room' at the end of Bruce Allen's tenure, Peter King says

The end of the Bruce Allen era, an era marred by everything an era can possibly be marred by, finally came the day after the Redskins' 2019 season finished up.

It was a move that fans of the franchise didn't just welcome with open arms; instead, they welcomed it with open arms, then hugged it, then continued to hug it, then gave it a few hearty back pats.

During an interview with the Redskins Talk podcast in Miami at Super Bowl LIV, NBC Sports' Peter King reflected on the conclusion of Allen's time in charge of Washington.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"I'm not saying I was surprised Daniel Snyder got rid of one of his best friends in the world in Bruce Allen, but it was long overdue," the respected football mind told JP Finlay and Brian Mitchell.

"It was ridiculous that he continued to hold that job," King added. "Just ridiculous."

As King mentioned, Allen and Snyder were close. Very close. That's one of the main reasons Allen stayed on as team president, even as the Burgundy and Gold continued to lose both games and supporters in the stands.

According to King, though (and anyone possessing a decent amount of logic), a few seasons of failure in the NFL means turnover in the front office should be coming. Yet that wasn't the case with the Redskins, as Allen continued in his role even as evidence mounted that a change was needed.

"I think any person in football understands that if you go through three or four very lean years, not only are you in danger of losing your job, you probably should lose your job," King said. "But in Washington, it was 10 years. And you say, 'Why in the world? Is there an adult in the room here?' And there wasn't."

To Snyder's credit, he did finally dismiss Allen and seems to have, for now at least, completely turned the Redskins over to Ron Rivera since that decision. Rivera has totally changed the organization's power structure already despite being head coach for less than a month, and King is optimistic of where things are going.

Story continues

"I like Ron Rivera, I think he's a good coach, I think he commands the room well," King told Redskins Talk.

Command in the room, the building and over the Redskins as a whole has been missing for quite some time now. With Allen out and Rivera in, perhaps that key quality will finally return, along with consistency and winning.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports. Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream Capitals and Wizards games easily from your device.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS

Redskins had no 'adult in the room' at the end of Bruce Allen's tenure, Peter King says originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington