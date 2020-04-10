Redskins guard Brandon Scherff looks toward long-term deal after signing franchise tender

After signing his one-year franchise tender on Wednesday, guard Brandon Scherff now wants to work toward a multi-year contract with the Redskins.

"I want to sign a long-term deal with them, too. I love it there, and I've always said I wanted to be a Redskin for the rest of my career," Scherff said in an interview published by Redskins.com on Friday. "So, hopefully we can work towards that."

Scherff said he's "excited" to officially be back with Washington for at least the 2020 season.

A three-time Pro Bowler and the fifth overall pick in 2015, Scherff is considered one of the best guards in the NFL. Redskins head coach Ron Rivera said getting a deal done with Scherff was a priority for the team this offseason.

In the last three years, Scherff has missed time with injuries but is expected fully healthy for training camp.

