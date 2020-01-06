Redskins great Jeff Bostic doesn't think Dwayne Haskins is the answer at QB

Former Redskins offensive lineman Jeff Bostic understands what it takes to be successful in the NFL. One of the original 'Hogs,' Bostic won three Super Bowls with the Redskins during his 13-year tenure with this team.

Since the Redskins' last Super Bowl victory in 1991, the franchise has lacked success. Washington has not appeared in a conference championship game in nearly three decades, and has not won a playoff game since 2005.

The Redskins drafted Dwayne Haskins in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, hoping he will be the quarterback to lead them back to the top of the sport. Haskins had his growing pains as a rookie, but showed promise in his final few games of the 2019 season that he can be a franchise QB in the future.

Bostic does not think Haskins is the right man for the job, however.

"Sometimes as a rookie, particularly a rookie quarterback, it's hard to tell what his true potential is," Bostic said on the Carol Maloney show. "But from what I saw the latter part of the season, Dwayne Haskins is not the answer.

"I just don't think he has a great grasp on-maybe he just needs more learning and more coaching," Bostic continued.

Wow. Those are some harsh comments from Bostic. Despite what one thinks of Haskins, he's had just seven starts and seemed to improve in each one. The Redskins dealt with a significant amount of injuries in 2019, forcing Haskins to play with several other unproven players, too.

The Redskins did not initially want Haskins to play in 2019. In the final year of his contract, former head coach Jay Gruden didn't necessarily want to draft Haskins, either. Gruden trotted out veteran Case Keenum for the first four weeks of the season (Colt McCoy started in Gruden's final game), and interim head coach Bill Callahan followed suit starting Keenum at first, too. But with the Redskins struggling on offense, and a Keenum injury, Haskins was named the starter in Week 9, and started the Redskins next seven games before an ankle injury ended his season.

"I don't like throwing rookie quarterbacks into the fray, particularly with a less-than-solid front and some skill guys around him," Bostic said.

Bostic is right in this aspect; the teams Haskins took the field with in 2019 lacked weapons. Left tackle Trent Williams did not play a game for the Burgundy and Gold in 2019, holding out the first eight weeks after the Redskins medical staff misdiagnosed a cancerous growth on his brain. He reported to the team hours before the trade deadline, but was placed on the Non-Football Injury list days later, ending his season.

Tight end Jordan Reed missed the entire season after suffering a concussion in August, his seventh one documented since college. Vernon Davis missed 12 games with a concussion, too. Derrius Guice and Haskins only had three and a half games together. Haskins started multiple games with three rookie wide receivers, too.

New Redskins head coach Ron Rivera said during his introductory press conference last week that Haskins "can become a franchise-style quarterback," although he's not promising anything to the young passer.

The Redskins miserable season ended with the second-worst record in the NFL, giving them the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Many expect Washington to nab Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young with that pick. But the Redskins could entertain offers to trade back in the draft, especially if a quarterback-needy team calls Washington about trading up in the draft for Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa or Oregon's Justin Herbert.

Bostic thinks that's exactly what the Redskins should do.

"When we're talking about the draft, I would take the Redskins' first pick and move down and try and pick up two or three picks for it," Bostic said. "Because there's gonna be some teams that would love to go from No. 28 to No. 2. And the Redskins need more than one player, they need a bunch of players."

The Redskins do have plenty of holes to fill. Any team that finishes 3-13 certainly does. But while Bostic thinks the Redskins may need a new quarterback, it's highly unlikely they draft one early on in 2020.

