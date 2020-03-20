The Redskins' free agents so far aren't stars, but they do have this important quality

To lots of people, the Redskins' haul of 2020 free agents may feel like a concert lineup that's missing its headliner.

Kendall Fuller, in terms of name recognition and contract, is the most notable name Washington has signed so far. But that transaction didn't exactly shake the NFL like so many other moves have this week.

Beyond Fuller, meanwhile, is a group of players who earned mostly short-term deals, many of whom have been on multiple teams already.

Some fans are underwhelmed with what Washington's done to this point, especially considering all of the explosive changes that happened within the franchise leading up to mid-March. Those in that camp can certainly make a case that the Burgundy and Gold have been quiet, and perhaps too quiet.

However, while Ron Rivera hasn't landed any stars yet - the closest he came was finishing second in the Race for Amari Cooper - there is a trend emerging in this class of new players that feels promising: A good chunk of them can line up in multiple places, offering the Redskins flexibility in how the offense or defense deploys them.

Take Fuller, for example. The best season of his career came in 2017 when he dominated the slot in the NFC East, but during his time with the Chiefs, he also played boundary corner and even a little safety. Being familiar with multiple spots in the secondary is valuable in today's NFL, where passing games are so creative.

New safety Sean Davis fits that mold as well. The ex-Steeler appears to be the favorite to start opposite of Landon Collins, who occupies a strong safety role, but Davis has experience there if needed. He also played a little corner for Pittsburgh and did so for the majority of his college career at Maryland.

Looking at the other side of the ball, J.D. McKissic should be a nice complementary weapon for Scott Turner to move around. McKissic had 38 carries and 34 receptions for the Lions in 2019 while working out of their backfield, and he was a standout receiver and returner at Arkansas State before entering the league. He's clearly comfortable doing a host of things.

Then, up on the offensive line, the Redskins added interior lineman Wes Schweitzer and tackle Cornelius Lucas. The former has plenty of starting experience and can set up at guard and center, while the latter has taken reps at both right and left tackle as a pro. That kind of fluidity on the O-line is key, a truth this organization knows all too well after its past few years.

Even Logan Thomas, a former quarterback, has intriguing athletic potential as a tight end that could take advantage of traditional linebackers if he continues to learn the position.

There's still going to be aggressive second-guessing of the Redskins when it comes to the collection of free agents they've brought in so far. They're coming off of a 3-13 campaign but have largely stayed away from the perceived impact players who were available.

Yet Rivera is clearly favoring signing guys who are versatile and who can contribute all over the depth chart. That should result in a more well-rounded and deeper Redskins team, and it could form a solid foundation for what the new coach wants to slowly build during his tenure.

