Redskins Free Agent Targets: Safety Tre Boston

NBC Sports Washington is taking a long look at potential free agents that could help the Redskins in 2020.

Carolina Panthers free safety Tre Boston

2014 4th-round pick out of North Carolina

Unrestricted free agent

6-foot-1 | 205 lbs. | 27 years old







Let's start with the obvious: Boston has ties to new Redskins head coach Ron Rivera and plays a position of need. The Redskins need somebody to pair with Landon Collins, and Boston could serve that role. He's only missed two games in the last three years and his statistical production matches up with many much bigger name safeties.

The less obvious: Rivera and the Panthers waived Boston in May 2017. He's been on three teams in six years, and since his rookie deal, he's never found more than a one-year contract offer on the free-agent market.

Boston can play, obviously, and he has played for Rivera. That would lead many to think the head coach likes his vocal leadership on and off the field, or at least can handle Boston's opinions.

Facing free agency for the fourth time in four years, Boston finally wants to land a substantial payday in a multi-year deal and he said as much after the Panthers season ended. That might mean a big price tag, but still nothing like what Washington paid Collins last season.

The Redskins have big problems in the secondary. Depending on what happens with Quinton Dunbar's trade request, the team looks very thin at cornerback. At the safety spot, Collins is a lock, but next to him are nothing but question marks. Montae Nicholson will be in the final year of his rookie deal and has significant off-field baggage. In two seasons, Troy Apke has not shown the ability to validate his fourth-round draft selection. Deshazor Everett has largely been used for special teams roles.

Washington needs a safety, and Boston has averaged 75 tackles per year the last three seasons to go with at least three interceptions. He's not the surest tackler, but that's one of Collins' biggest strengths.

Rivera knows Boston, and knows him well enough to bring him back to Carolina in 2019. Surely that means something, and it could mean a lot. Stay tuned.

