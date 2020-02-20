Redskins free agent targets: Nine wide receivers that they may want

NBC Sports Washington is taking a long look at potential free agents that could help the Redskins in 2020. To conclude, here's a widespread evaluation of wide receivers they may be interested in.

The fun of pre-free agency in the NFL is imagining all the guys your team may bring in.

So, instead of zooming in on one wideout for a specific profile, here's a rapid-fire analysis on nine players Ron Rivera and the Redskins could consider adding to their offense.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Amari Cooper: He's a 25-year-old route-running maestro coming off of his best season as a pro, making him the top option in the sport. However, it's hard to imagine Jerry Jones letting him out of Dallas.

Emmanuel Sanders: He'll be 33 years old this March, but he'd be a perfect complement to a young and rising star like Terry McLaurin. Problem is, would someone who has played in multiple Super Bowls want to join a rebuilding franchise this late in his career? Probably not.

AJ Green: Green's last catch came in December... of 2018. The perennial Pro Bowler didn't play at all last year thanks to an ankle injury he sustained in training camp. Whatever team nabs him will be taking quite a risk.

Robby Anderson: Anderson has never had a full-on breakout campaign, but he's also never played fewer than 14 games in four years with the Jets and was usually good for about 50 catches for 750 yards and around five scores for New York. Now, how much can those numbers go up in a more functional offense with better pieces around him? That's the question.

Randall Cobb: Cobb showed he could survive without Aaron Rodgers by putting together a solid stat line with the Cowboys; but he's mostly a slot receiver, and Steven Sims already occupies that spot for Washington. Ron Rivera isn't tied to any of his new players, of course, but Sims feels like someone Rivera will want to feature in 2020 and beyond.

Story continues

Phillip Dorsett: He's a 2015 first-rounder who has not lived up to that draft status at all, and for a guy with as much speed as he has, he doesn't average the yards per catch you'd expect. If the Redskins were to pursue him, it'd be for a very specific role.

Devin Funchess: Funchess has ties to Rivera, which is something to track at every position this offseason. The tall pass-catcher spent the first four years of his career with the coach in Carolina before joining the Colts in 2019. Unfortunately, a broken collarbone limited him to one contest with Indy, so he may be looking for a one-year deal so he can prove himself again.

Chris Hogan: Another ex-Panther, yet Hogan only got to play there for a couple of games in 2019 before ending up on injured reserve. Before that, he registered 50-plus grabs in five consecutive seasons, though, so he can be a useful supplemental target. He also used to play lacrosse, by the way.

Demarcus Robinson - Robinson is an intriguing guy. He's been buried behind the likes of Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins and Travis Kelce on the Chiefs' food chain, so now he has a chance to establish himself elsewhere and get more looks. Even as a role player in Kansas City, Robinson totaled 32 catches for 449 yards and four TDs for the champs, including a 6-catch, 172-yard outing in Week 2 in place of Hill.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports. Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream Capitals and Wizards games easily from your device.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS

Redskins free agent targets: Nine wide receivers that they may want originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington