Redskins Free Agent Targets: Justin Simmons

NBC Sports Washington is taking a long look at potential free agents that could help the Redskins in 2020.

Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons

2016 third-round pick by Denver

Unrestricted free agent

6-foot-2 | 202 lbs. | 26 years old







The Redskins desperately need a free safety to pair with Landon Collins, Washington's prized free-agent acquisition from a year ago.

Could Justin Simmons fill that void?

The Denver Broncos safety is not only the best safety on the market, but one of the best free agents available in general. A second-team All-Pro selection in 2019, Simmons put together his best season to date in the final year of his rookie deal.

Simmons has been a starter since 2017 and has only missed three games in the past three seasons. He's one of the best defensive players and one of the most durable at his position.

The Broncos would certainly like to keep Simmons, who blossomed into one of their best players a season ago. If the two cannot come to a long-term contract agreement by March 10, the Broncos could place the franchise tag on Simmons.

The 26-year-old recently told the media he has not decided whether he would show up to training camp or offseason workouts under the tag.

Simmons would be an ideal fit in Washington, but the question remains if the Redskins could afford him. The 26-year-old could likely sign a contract equal to, if not more, than the contracts that Kevin Byard, Eddie Jackson and Earl Thomas all earned in the past year. All three inked deals with an AAV over $12 million.

Other options the Redskins could explore at safety that may be less expensive than Simmons are Anthony Harris or Tre Boston. Regardless, the Redskins will need to address the position this offseason.

