Redskins have fourth-best odds to sign Andy Dalton, but it likely won't happen

The Cincinnati Bengals released longtime starter Andy Dalton on Thursday, nearly a week after selecting LSU quarterback Joe Burrow first overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

For the first time in his NFL career, Dalton is a free agent. The nine-year veteran is one of the best QBs on the market, but there are very few teams that believe they are in need of a veteran passer. A team like the New England Patriots would make sense, as they lost Tom Brady in free agency and didn't add anyone at the position during the draft.

Odds were released on which team Dalton will play for next, and unsurprisingly, the Patriots at -135 were the favorites to land Dalton's services. In a more shocking fashion, the Redskins at +3000 had the fourth-highest odds to sign the QB. But don't expect the Burgundy and Gold to chase after the 32-year-old passer.

The Redskins currently have three quarterbacks on their roster: Dwayne Haskins, Kyle Allen and Alex Smith. The first two of those are young, hungry signal-callers still looking to establish themselves, while Smith is unlikely to play next season as he continues to recover from his gruesome injury.

Had Dalton's release come prior to free agency, maybe the Redskins would have shown interest. Before the acquisition of Allen, Haskins was the only QB on the roster expected to be healthy enough to play in 2020.

Washington traded for Allen on the first day of free agency, and the rising third-year passer is very comfortable with offensive coordinator Scott Turner's system. The two spent the past two seasons together in Carolina under new Redskins head coach Ron Rivera.

Between Haskins and Allen, Rivera feels confident in his quarterback group for 2020. He even said earlier Thursday that the team had enough confidence in Haskins (and the QB group as a whole) that they never truly considered taking Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa with the second overall pick in last week's draft.

Plus, if the Redskins wanted to add a veteran presence to their quarterback room, there's likely a signal-caller already on the market Rivera and his staff would prefer: Cam Newton.

Rivera and Newton spent the past nine seasons together in Carolina and had plenty of success together. Over their tenure with the Panthers, the duo earned four NFC South titles and a Super Bowl appearance in 2015. Additionally, Newton took home the league's MVP honors that same season.

The Redskins head coach was asked about the possibility of signing Newton on Thursday, and although it's unlikely, he didn't rule it out.

Dalton will find an NFL home soon, as he would be a quality addition to many quarterback rooms across the league. Despite the odds, don't expect the Redskins to be in the mix as the 32-year-old begins his search for his next team.

